PowaKaddy Compact C2i

This supremely compact folding trolley is an update on PowaKaddy’s highly successful C2 model. It takes a superb design and adds new innovations to further lift the product.

Weighing in at just 9.4kg, the C2i is extremely lightweight but this doesn’t prevent it from also being impressively sturdy and robust. PowaKaddy’s simple 2-Fold mechanism means it can be set up and packed away in two straightforward moves. It really is easy to assemble and it stows away neatly – Ideal for those with limited boot space.

On the course, it performs strongly. Its lightness means it’s easy to manoeuvre but it also feels very stable and a variety of bag types sit sturdily upon it.

Powered by PowaKaddy’s innovative Lithium battery – with 18 and 36-hole options both backed by full five-year warranties, it keeps going in the roughest conditions. PowaKaddy Lithium offers the thinnest, lightest and most powerful Lithium option on the market, whilst an integrated Battery Management System protects the life of the battery and provides up to five times longer lifespan than lead acid equivalents.

The C2i features a 2.8” full colour widescreen on the handle stem displaying speed, battery meter and other useful information. Further features include a USB Charging Port, a special compartment for balls, tees and pencils, an integrated scorecard holder and a soft touch handle, which can adjust to three different positions to fit the height of the golfer’s hand.

With an RRP of £599.99, the PowaKaddy C2i is certainly not the cheapest electric trolley option on the market but in terms of functionality and performance, it’s up there with the very best. It’s just so easy to assemble and to pack up and it stows away incredibly compactly. It’s light, durable and reliable and the long life of the PowaKaddy Lithium battery is very impressive indeed.