PowaKaddy Dri Edition Cart Bag

This impressive cart bag from PowaKaddy breaks new ground with its incredible waterproofing, lightweight design and stylish finish. With a price tag of £229.99, we feel the Dri Edition delivers excellent value when you consider the levels of technology, performance and functionality it offers.

PowaKaddy’s new, super-lightweight Dri-Edition cart bag boasts four-times the waterproof performance of a standard waterproof cart bag. Weighing just 2kg, the new Dri-Edition bag incorporates a hydrostatic-rated fabric of over 10,000mm, which is four times the performance of most waterproof bags found on the market.

This comes thanks to the use of a super-lightweight Nylon fabric as well as superior seam-sealing methods and a special coating. The inclusion of this new material in the design should ensure golfers’ belongings and clubs stay dry in the heaviest of downpours.

The Dri-Edition bag also features a 14-way divider top to protect the shafts or your clubs, there’s also a PowaKaddy Lift Handle with oversized grip to make the bag more manageable if you’re lifting it into your car or locker. The quick release strap can also be useful for manoeuvring the bag when it’s not on the trolley.

There are seven storage pockets in total, including two large apparel pockets, a drinks cooler pocket and a soft-lined water-resistant valuables pocket.

The Key Lock base keeps the bag steady on your trolley, there’s also an umbrella loop and a convenient glove and towel holder. The rain hood provides further protection from the elements while an anti-wear patch on the rear of the bag adds to the durability of the Dri Edition.

Overall, we think this is a high-performing, stylish cart bag that will suit those looking to carry a significant amount of equipment with them on course and are seeking the ultimate protection for their kit from the elements.