PowaKaddy FW7s GPS

PowaKaddy approached the question of including GPS functionality in a brave way by attacking it head on and incorporating the technology directly into the handle of the trolley itself. The result is the FW7s GPS.

PowaKaddy approached the question of including GPS functionality in a brave way by attacking it head on and incorporating the technology directly into the handle of the trolley itself. The result is the FW7s GPS.

This is a world first and there are many benefits to this – having it all in one place makes the trolley quicker and easier to get going and you haven’t got to rely on external devices that may lose signal or run out of battery.

The Freeway electric trolley range has become increasingly popular in recent years thanks to its simplicity and clear breakdown in models and the different levels of features. The FW7s GPS, as you may imagine, sits right at the top of the range and comes in a new gun metal frame colour for 2018.

Front, middle and back distances are displayed on the large 3.5” screen positioned on the console unit. At the touch of a button, golfers are able to access hazard information (up to four hazards per hole), measure shots and even enter their score as they play. Play well, and you’ll receive a friendly emoji at the end of your round!

The distances automatically update as you walk and they’re quick to do so, using multiple satellites in the sky to provide you with up-to-date GPS information. The FW7s GPS comes with all your favourite PowaKaddy features, including the slimline Plug ‘N’ Play battery, which lasts longer than you expect and doesn’t require any wires or connectors, as well as the quick release wheels and fast-folding frame that assembles in a matter of seconds.

If you’re a gadget lover, use a GPS device and prefer to use an electric trolley over a manual-powered option – why not combine them all in one and bag yourself one of the most cutting-edge electric trolleys you can buy.