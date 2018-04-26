The Puma Evoknit polo is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Puma Evoknit polo

Puma has made quite a statement since entering the golf market in 2006. Targeting the modern, stylish golfer, their footwear and apparel has appealed to both younger and older golfers seeking a more individual look on the fairways.

Puma has also been responsible for bringing new technology and innovation to golfing apparel and the Evoknit Polo provides a clear example of that.

Evoknit has been designed to utilise body mapped ventilation. Strategically placed rib panels and seamless engineering for unrestricted range of motion. The moisture-wicking, highly breathable fabric provides comfort and breathability.

Utilising dry cell technology, as your body temperature rises sweat is pulled from the skin, the fabric has been designed to absorb the moisture quickly and efficiently, the moisture is then dispersed into the air providing cooling ventilation. We definitely felt the performance benefits of this technology in testing.

Featuring a seamless construction and stretch panels delivering the ultimate in feel and comfort, we were highly impressed with the Puma Evoknit Polo, both in terms of style and performance. It feels extremely light and comfortable against the skin.

There are two Evoknit Polo style options available – the Evoknit Block Seamlesss in five colour options and the Evoknit Seamless in four colour options.

We think this is a good looking, well fitted and comfortable polo that delivers great performance thanks to Puma’s impressive Evoknit technology. Although the styling is contemporary, it’s not too outlandish to put off more conservative dressers.

We found it to be extremely lightweight, comfortable and it gets rid of perspiration with a minimum of fuss to keep you smelling fresh all the way to the clubhouse after your round. Overall, it’s a functional and trendy polo that will not only keep you cool on course in warmer weather but will also help you to look cool off it.