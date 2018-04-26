Puttout Pressure Putt training aid is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Puttout Pressure Putt training aid

Trying to reinvent the wheel is a thankless task, but with this Putt Out Pressure Putt Trainer its inventor has successfully taken ball returning putting machines and mats and created something that’s affordable and offers tangible benefits.

Coming in at under £20, this training aid features a hole sized target at the bottom of ramp that houses a secondary ball sized target. What makes it really stand out are both the multiple types of feedback you receive and how easy it is to move around the house or on an outside putting green.

We were really impressed by PuttOut’s unique design. The white disc at the base of the ramp replicates the size of a regulation golf hole, so you know that any putt that rolls over it and up the ramp would be a made putt. The scientifically shaped parabolic ramp is also a thing of beauty. It returns each putt back towards you the same distance it would have gone past the hole had it missed, so you get a good idea for pace control too. Finally there’s the micro-target halfway up the ramp. Only putts of perfect line and pace (18” past the hole) will stop in the micro-target, adding a real challenge that keeps you going.

We found it pretty addictive and hard to master the micro-target, which is one of very few training aids on the market that really gets you thinking about pace and tempo. What we also noticed is that you can fit a lot more practice in to a short session, as you’re not moving balls out the way every few minutes like you need to on a putting matt. Equally important to many golfers is that with PuttOut you no longer have to bend over to retrieve balls out the hole and get a bad back, which puts many amateurs off serious putting practice sessions.

Its collapsible folding design also means you can take it wherever there’s space to practice and along with its outstanding price, makes it one of few items in Editor’s Choice that every golfer should own.