PXG 0811x Driver

The PXG 0811x Driver is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

PXG stands for Parsons Extreme Golf, a company set up by billionaire Bob Parsons out of his frustration over lack of improvement through spending $350,000 a year on golf equipment. Its ethos is that no expense is spared on materials or manufacturing and as a result, the clubs are some of the most expensive on the market.

The 0811X is the lowest spinning offering if the PXG driver family and features a host of moveable tungsten and titanium weights that allows launch and shot shape to be fine tuned. It also has a TPE honeycomb piece on the sole that reduces weight and improves sound and feel.

Our testing has shown that having gone through the incredibly in-depth fitting process, this driver won’t be beaten on performance. Yes, it can only do so much, but with PXG it is all about the overall experience. Fitting sessions are long and detailed, no stone is left unturned and with so many shaft options and moveable weights to play with, you know the driver will be optimised for your swing.

Then it all comes down to price, or more specifically, value. Do you see the value in clubs that cost double what most others do? PXG clubs don’t significantly out-perform the big names on the market, but some people like to have the best of the best or what a lot of people can’t have, it gives them status and makes them feel good. Others like to flash the cash while many will see a big jump in performance over their current gear.

PXG are here to stay. They’re making inroads in the UK market and have a talented roster of both male and female tour players, attracted by the concept and delivery of performance in its products. If you’re serious about your game and have a bit of spare cash in the bank, joining the PXG troops would be a decision you won’t regret.