Scott Readman Concept Headcovers are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Scott Readman Concept Headcovers

Scott Readman Concept Headcovers are one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

It’s always nice to be able to add some personality to your golf gear and Scott Readman Concepts creates bespoke products that allows you to do just that.

This Bristol-based company have been designing and crafting by hand headcovers and accessories as well as putters themselves for decades with a passion for precision and perfection.

Golf professional Scott Readman has studied golf equipment design, the materials used and the manufacturing process for 30 years, continually looking for ways to improve and evolve them. From hours as a young pro, delicately refurbishing and repairing beautiful persimmon woods, to crafting and shaping his own putters and wedges for tournaments.

Although British-based, the inspiration comes from all over the world, including some made from delicate Japanese Kimono Silks and rare Levi jean fabrics. There are others inspired by the mysterious street artist Banksy, as well as Harris Tweed and Union Jack flag collection.

In honour of his children, Scott even made a putter headcover out of their baby clothes. He really can make one out of anything!

Feast your eyes on his handiwork and it is clear that every angle, shape, texture, and detail has been explored in creating these truly bespoke, one-of-a-kind products and if they haven’t got one you like, Scott and his team will happily make you one up from scratch.

You’ll find many examples of his best work in the bags of famous tour pros like Chris Wood, who got a lot of attention for his Toy Story inspired ‘Woody’ headcovers, Kiradesh Aphibarnrat, Ross Fisher and Eddie Pepperell, who has an Owl on his putter headcover because of this blog name, the wise old owl.

This year will see Scott Readman Concepts not only release wood headcovers but also a range of goods specifically designed for sale in pro shops, so watch this space.