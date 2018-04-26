The Skechers Go Golf Pro V3 shoes are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Skechers Go Golf Pro V3

The Skechers Go Golf range for 2018 continues to elevate the brand’s position in the golfing market in this country, with shoes offering affordability, versatility, style and lightweight comfort out of the box.

Skechers continues to take inspiration from its growing running and lifestyle divisions across the globe, as well as introducing streetwear trends to the golf footwear market. The result is performance and comfort built specifically for the golf course.

We were very impressed with last year’s offerings from Skechers. You certainly couldn’t fault the comfort and the styling was bold enough to catch your eye without being in your face. We felt like the breathability, though, could have been improved, and that’s what the brand has done with its new signature model for 2018.

Worn on the PGA Tour by Matt Kuchar, the Go Golf Pro V3 is the next generation of Skechers’ most advanced golf shoe. With an RRP of £139, there’s value to be had – especially when you consider the Resamax cushioned insole for comfort and support, as well as Skechers’ 5-Gen lightweight and responsive cushioning. There’s also a full-leather upper and an air-mesh lining for breathability.

Skechers’ H2GO Shield provides 100 per cent waterproof protection from all weather conditions. What’s more, in a unique twist, a dynamic traction plate assists in quick removal of dirt while also providing excellent grip and a strong base from all lies. We found it to be comfortable while seemingly offering improved breathability as well as excellent traction and stability.

The Skechers Go Golf range for 2018 delivers a comprehensive selection of styles and performance features. Whether you’re seeking a street-inspired or sporty look, high function or excellent value, there’s something to suit all requirements.

