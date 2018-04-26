Sky Caddie Touch is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Sky Caddie Touch

Let’s get it out of the way to start with, his premium handheld device does come with an annual subscription of £29.95 and that has to be factored in when you consider the device cost of £329.95.

But this really is a premium product and the quality of the course maps on offer is excellent. They are clear, colourful and most importantly accurate because Sky Caddie has a man on the ground that will physically walk every course to ensure its maps are the most up-to-date around.

The interactive “HoleVue” gives you the distance from any point on each hole and it allows you to zoom in focus on the exact area you need to see. Then the “Dynamic Rangevue” gives you multiple yardages to various points, allowing you to quickly select the right club.

One great feature is the fact you can switch between the most popular screens with a turn of the wrist. Upright, you have the standard HoleVue, turn right and you get the Intelligreen screen with complete approach information, turn left and you have the Digital Scorecard. It’s a neat and convenient feature.

You can keep score and also collect information on your game that can be analysed later to get a better understanding of how far you hit each club.

Also improving usability is the glove-friendly touchscreen which is highly responsive and simple to navigate. The sunlight readable colour display is visible in the harshest glare and definition is exceptional.

By connecting to the SkyGolf 360 Cloud you can track you score, analyse your rounds and share information with other golfers.

Overall the Sky Caddie Touch is an impressive piece of equipment offering exciting features. It’s highly user-friendly, it gives detailed and accurate information and it provides the facility for you to collect and analyse data on your game.