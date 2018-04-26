The Sky Trak launch monitor is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

SkyTrak is a personal launch monitor and golf simulator, combining the accuracy of a professional-grade golf launch monitor, suitable for golf equipment custom-fitting, with the high definition visuals of top-end golf simulator software.

SkyTrak uses photometric technology to measure actual ball speed, launch angle, back spin, side spin and side angle immediately after impact. It also displays carry distance, offline distance and total distance to simulate practice and play as if you were on the course or practice tee.

SkyTrak shows you real results, from your real golf game. Crucially, golfers can use their own favourite brand of golf ball, as most users will be hitting into a practice net. This gives you data for actual competitive play, which you can use to improve your game when out on the course.

A wide variety of setup options enable you to configure SkyTrak to display the post-shot information you want, with several alternative views available in Driving Range mode.

SkyTrak puts shot results on your screen within seconds. It accurately projects ball flight over a vivid 3D practice range and virtual golf courses.

It offers various game-improvement challenges and mini-games for engaging practice such as Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive and Targets, along with Shot History Tables, Performance by Club, and other helpful data screens.

This is an exceptional product that allows those serious about understanding the fundamentals of their game to analyse and to work on making changes to their technique. It’s functional but it can also be great fun with the challenges on offer.

Through the winter months, this system can help you keep your game sharp for the start of the season while, during the season, it can allow you to identify faults and make the necessary tweaks. Plus it comes in a much lower price point than the big boys of the launch monitor category and we think there’s plenty of value to be had here.