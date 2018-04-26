The Srixon U65 Utility Iron is are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Srixon U65 Utility Iron

The proliferation of hybrid clubs flooding onto the market in recent years mean many have forgotten the great benefits and qualities of a high-performing utility iron. We think the Srixon U65 utility delivers an emphatic reminder of how versatile and effective such a club can be.

Available in four lofts, #2 at 18˚, #3 at 20˚, #4 at 23˚ and #5 at 26˚, the U65 utility offers more workability than a hybrid club for those seeking control, as well as good distance from the tee or on longer approaches.

As a starting point, the iron looks stunning; sleek and stylish both from the back and in the bag, but with a thick enough top-line that the club inspires confidence at address.

We found that the U65 utility delivers a high and powerful ball flight and is extremely forgiving on off-centre hits; toe or low strikes still achieve impressive distances.

The hollow construction of these clubs has allowed weight to be moved around the head and this is what gives them that extra forgiveness. In addition, the 5% larger grooves help control contact and spin, making for more consistent performance, particularly in wet conditions.

The body is precision forged from 1020 carbon steel and the face features a high-strength insert for maximum ball speed and distance.

And the distance is definitely good – we found it to be far greater than with an equivalent, standard iron. With four loft options, you can decide how far through your bag you want to put the U65 into play – up to #5 iron if that suits best.

With an RRP of £175, we feel this club is well suited to better players looking for a degree of control and workability on longer shots. The U65 produces great distance and is more forgiving than its sleek looks would suggest.