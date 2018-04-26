The Stewart Golf R1-S is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Stewart Golf R1-S

The Stewart Golf R1-S push is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

Style and substance have collided head on with this trolley from Stewart, which has earned it a place as one of just three push models in this year’s Editor’s Choice.

The epitmoe of this is the R1-S’s unique folding system that has no external mechanisms. By moving everything inside the frame, Stewart has not only created one of the best looking trolleys we’ve tested, but it has also removed the danger of key parts being damaged in transit or collecting dirt while in use, making it very durable.

You might think a design like this would lead to a more complex folding process with a larger end product, but as we alluded to earlier, the R1-S oozes style and substance. It is not only easy to put up and down, it also becomes one of the smallest trolleys on the market when fully folded, making it particularly impressive.

While there’s no hiding that this is nearer the premium end of the push trolley market at just shy of £200, you get every feature you could need without any of them detracting from the overall look.

There’s a foot brake that’s subtly integrated inside the rear wheel and three ball holders hidden out-of-sight under the handle.

Sitting flush with the frame is the trolley’s console unit that houses your accessories and your drink. Despite continuing the overall slim line appearance, it can house a scorecard on the underside or outside of the console lid, with three compartments then ideal for your valuables and accessories.

Stewart’s commitment to quality craftsmanship is shown again with the sturdy silicon strap system that works brilliantly at holding different sized bags in place, which we found to be a much-improved system to traditional bungee cords.

Having made it’s mark for being both pretty and practical, it’s only right to finish this round-up by commending the R1-S’ market-leading 10 colour options and oversize wheels that make pushing almost as fun as playing.