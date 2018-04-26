The Stewart Golf X9 Follow is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Stewart Golf X9 Follow

The Stewart Golf X9 Follow is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

British-based company Stewart Golf has a reputation for doing things a bit differently and no product personifies this better than the X9 Follow electric trolley.

Stewart Golf were one of the first to bring a remote controlled electric trolley to the market but the X9 Follow takes it one step further, as the name suggests, following you around the golf course.

The rechargeable handset connects with the trolley via Bluetooth, allowing for remote control, follow and manual capabilities at the touch of a button.

When you press the ‘Follow’ button on the handset, the trolley will follow you when you begin walking and will match your walking pace, even down hills thanks to a sophisticated breaking system. When the handset is close to the trolley, say when you clip it to the handle to play your shot, it is inside a “neutral zone” and therefore the trolley remains stationary.

The unique chassis design gives a futuristic, high-end look, which is combined with sporty wheels with red receivers, reminiscent of brake discs on a sports car. It’s small touches like these that help the design stand out from the crowd and when we used it, it certainly turned a few heads in the car park and received a lot of interest.

The handset can also be used as a remote control when navigating through tight spaces or to get it to meet you on the fairway after chipping out from the trees. This is as near as you can get to having a caddie without actually having one.

Once used to it, the technology is easy to use and the hands-free nature of the function means you’re free to take a drink of water, eat a snack or hold your umbrella on wet days.

The design is very sturdy, and a stability bar means it will cope very well with hills and not tip over backwards. There’s also lots of holders for balls, pencils and tees on the handle, which is a nice touch.

There really is no other trolley like it and it genuinely makes using it a fun and enjoyable experience. You will be the envy of your golf club if you rock up to the first tee with the X9 Follow, for sure.