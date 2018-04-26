The Sun Mountain Club Glider Meridian is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Sun Mountain Club Glider Meridian

The Sun Mountain Club Glider Meridian is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

Lugging a long, heavy golf bag that often has a few extra bits in it across airport forecourts puts incredible strain on one side of the body, especially the shoulder. The last thing you want when you get to the first tee on your dream golfing holiday is painful, debilitating injury stemming from the process of merely getting your clubs to your destination.

BUY NOW: Sun Mountain Club Glider Meridian from American Golf for £299.99

Which is why the Sun Mountain Club Glider Meridian is a genuine game changer for any golfer that plays abroad. Those clubs that felt like a tonne of bricks suddenly become virtually weightless, thanks to retractable wheels that pop out from the bottom and take all the strain – you can literally move it with one finger.

They also raise the handle height in the process, meaning you haven’t got to keep bending down to grab it, putting more strain on your back and shoulder, and the wheels are also 360˚ fully rotational, so it’s easy to manoeuvre the bag around the sharpest of corners.

But the list of impressive, practical features doesn’t stop there. The top section of the bag is padded to protect your clubheads during transit and it folds down compactly for easy storage at home. What else could you ask for?

Nearly every brand makes some sort of golf travel bag but we promise you won’t find a better one than the Sun Mountain Club Glider Meridian, which is why its inclusion in our Editor’s Choice was an absolute no brainer.

The Club Glider Meridian offers a few more bells and whistles than the Sun Mountain Club Glider Journey, which has the potential to suit the needs of the many rather than the few. But for us, the Meridian offers everything the average golfer needs and you’ll never want to go back to anything else.