Sun Mountain H2NO SuperLite Stand Bag

Sun Mountain is a proven force in the world of golf bags – Over the years, they have been pioneering in terms of stands, straps and a range of other impressive innovations.

The Sun Mountain H2NO SuperLite Carry Bag is an example of Sun Mountain’s attention to detail and it really does deliver on every level.

The stand-out feature of the H2NO bag is it’s superb waterproofing, as its name would suggest – No to water! Constructed from a material that’s waterproof to 2000mm and with taped seams, waterproof zips and a rain hood, this bag will keep your kit dry in all but the most monsoon-like conditions.

But, it’s not just the waterproofing that’s impressive. It’s extremely lightweight – under 2kgs – but it’s also sturdy and durable. The stand is strong and the bag extremely stable when upright.

The X-strap is comfortable and the padded, mesh hip pad allows you to find a good ergonomic set-up for carrying. The four-way top divider helps keep the clubs separated but still easily accessible. There’s ample pocket space, including a full-length clothing pocket.

The looks of this bag are worth noting too; it’s two-tone styling is fresh and cool and the colour options are striking.

We think this is an excellent carry bag that will stand out on the fairways and will not let you down in terms of performance.

We tested in wet conditions and found that our equipment stayed impressively dry. It’s lightweight and clubs are easily to pull and replace and its reliability leaves you free to focus on your game.

With an RRP of £199, you are paying for quality with the H2NO SuperLite. For an extra £25, the Zero G belt is worth the money, it fastens around your middle to provide the ultimate in support when carrying. Overall, a very good offering from Sun Mountain.