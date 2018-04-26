SuperStroke Putter Grips are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

SuperStroke Putter Grips

SuperStroke Putter Grips are one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice homepage.

Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson and Jason Dufner are just four names that spring to mind when you do a roll call of players who have won majors with SuperStroke’s putting grips.

We’ve long been advocates for any technology that helps players hole more putts, and oversize grips are great at doing just that for many golfers who are guilty of over-active hands during their putting stroke.

One of the chief benefits of employing a thicker grip is that your fingers don’t wrap all the way round and so naturally relax more than when using a traditional grip. This means they are far less likely to manipulate the face angle as you make your stroke, leading to better accuracy.

We think SuperStroke offers the best range of thick grips, making it easier than ever to find a shape and size that you are comfortable putting with. Swing weight is also very important when putting, as you don’t want a better grip coming at the cost of feel on those long lag putts.

To counter this SuperStroke recently came up with CounterCore technology, a great innovation that allows you to fine-tune the feel of your putter by changing an adjustable weight in the butt of the grip from the 50g that’s included, to 25g, 75g or no weight by using just an aluminium cap.

Models like SuperStroke’s CounterCore Slim also boast No Taper technology that helps create an even grip pressure across both hands for a more consistent stroke. Any first timers with a thick grip might prefer its Pistol GTR option, which offers a traditional pistol shaped grip that still has No Taper technology, for a great blend of new and old.

In this day and age personalisation is growing fast, and using the SuperStroke website you can choose your grip, before adding your own colour and message, which is just another great example of why we’ve included this option in Editor’s Choice.