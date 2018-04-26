The TaylorMade M3 Driver is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

The TaylorMade M3 Driver is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

In our review of the M3 back in January, we said it was one of, if not the, best performing drivers ever created.

It was a big claim, but one we feel was validated after hitting hundreds of shots and crunching the head-to-head numbers against both its 2018 rivals and its various predecessors.

While that alone makes it worthy of inclusion in our Editor’s Choice list, it also boasts a formidable blend of groundbreaking innovation and targeted improvements.

You’ll no doubt have heard about Twist Face. TaylorMade’s new take on corrective clubface design sees the face’s high toe section sit more open and with more loft to counter the low and left flight of common toe strikes. Similarly, the heel sits closed and with less loft to fight the high right shots associated with heel strikes to improve accuracy.

TaylorMade has always gone to great lengths with its research for big changes, like the white crown of R11 or the low spin of SLDR, and this latest attempt to tackle off-centre performance are what these Editor’s Choice pages are all about.

Of course, visually, the M3 impresses too. In our opinion, TaylorMade’s iconic two-tone crown sets the benchmark for driver appeal and, if anything, the new matte-silver colour adds a more premium feel than the white of the M1. While Twist Face is just about visible, it doesn’t looks excessively curved or off-putting. On the sole carbon composite pieces only boost its shelf appeal, while also making it lighter to swing.

What also makes this worthy of its selection is its wide appeal – from Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods to new golfers desperate to tame a high slice – this driver can be moulded to deliver performance thanks to its adjustable hosel and weights.

The latter move along a new Y-Track system that adds even more potential weight positions to help players counter left and right misses, as well as encourage more or less spin to control their trajectory.

In short, the M3 comfortably delivers the performance to back up its premium price tag.