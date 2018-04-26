The TaylorMade P790 are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

TaylorMade P790 Irons

The TaylorMade P790 Irons are one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

Technology in premium irons is something the top manufacturers have been dedicating extensive research and development to in recent years and TaylorMade has been at the front line. The P790 irons represent the cutting-edge of design and technology when it comes to the “players” iron.

First thing’s first, these are great looking clubs. From the back view and in the bag, they look like a muscleback iron with no cavity visible behind the face, just a clean, metallic piece hiding what transpires to be a great deal of technology and innovation. At address, the topline is of mid thickness and a slight offset suggests these clubs are clearly not just for the lower handicappers.

Although this is a forged iron, the engineers have worked hard to create a club that produces distance and playability that golfers of varying abilities will benefit from. In the P790 TaylorMade has delivered an iron that offers the best of both worlds – control and forgiveness.

The hollow cavity in the P790 uses SpeedFoam technology which not only helps generate ball speed but also optimises the sound and feel of the strike. We found the sound and feel off the face to be unusual at first, but when we got used to it the speed was notable, so too the distance.

The Speed Pocket on the sole is designed to give greater flexibility in the lower section of the face and this helps greatly with forgiveness and consistency. In fact, this club offers far greater forgiveness than you would expect from an iron of this shape and size. The face is thinner right to the edges, meaning extra speed and distance from off-centre strikes.

Some really complex technology has gone into the P790 and the price tag reflects that: An RRP of £1,029 for seven irons. But the performance is extremely good with the distance and forgiveness from a relatively compact head highly impressive. Although this may be a “players” iron, it will suit golfers of varying abilities seeking a blend of high performance and control through the set.