The TaylorMade Spider Tour Red Putter is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

Putters are the most personal piece of equipment in our bags, so if that alone doesn’t make you sit up and take notice of the TaylorMade Spider Tour Red, then how about the fact that it was the model Sergio Garcia used to finally break his major duck at Augusta National?

We were tempted to give this distinctive putter the nod in Editor’s Choice purely for getting El Niño over the line, but there are plenty of other reasons that helped move it comfortably onto our list.

In the past, TaylorMade has struggled to light up the putter sector in the way that it has the driver market, but the Spider Tour Red is an exception.

It features an ultra-high MOI shape that’s designed to resist twisting, enabling even the nerviest of players to hole out from close range. During our testing we loved these high levels of stability, while its lack of a sightline provided a clean look that put greater focus on the black clubface, which perfectly contrasts its red finish.

Of course forgiveness is nothing without a consistent roll or the feel you need to coax putts close from distance. In this department the Pure Roll insert combines 45° grooves to increase topspin with a soft polymer that aids feel.

All these factors help explain why it made waves on tour, but there is one other important ingredient.

Traditionally, mallets’ feature face-balanced designs that suit straighter strokes, meaning players with arcing strokes who normally use blades struggle when trying them. However the Spider Tour Red employs an offset hosel with a short slant neck that cleverly delivers toe hang. Importantly, this makes playing a mallet with an arcing stroke much easier.

So as you can see, there were too many reasons to not include this putter in Editor’s Choice, which means it really is a must try if you’re in the market.