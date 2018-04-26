The TaylorMade TP5 ball is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Over the last decade the dominant ball in golf – Titleist’s Pro V1 – has had many challengers looking to knock it off the top spot. With the five-layer TP5, TaylorMade has created one of few serious contenders.

It’s those five-layers that set the TP5 apart among its competitors in the premium ball category and that have helped earn it a spot among these Editor’s Choice pages.

Each of its layers is there to enable the ball to behave slightly differently with each club in your bag.

Its unique three-layer core construction, for example, is made up of a very low 16 compression inner core and two progressively stiffer outer cores. The blend between the three allows speed from club to ball to build up more efficiently and results in lower spin and increased velocity for more distance on full shots.

The outer two layers – a semi-rigid inner-cover and a thin, ultra-soft cast urethane cover – are then all about short game. The combination of one being rigid and the other being thin encourages more interaction between the cover and your grooves to enhance spin on pitch shots and greenside chips.

Altogether it makes the TP5 an impressive all-rounder that offers significant distance improvements on its predecessor, the popular Tour Preferred ball.

While TaylorMade has never shied away from bold distance claims like this, our launch monitor testing did confirm higher flying and longer iron shots, without any noticeable loss in feel or performance when we then put it through its paces around the green.

Yes the biggest yardage gains will be for faster swing-speed players in a design like this, but the combination of soft feel off the putter and greenside spin, where plenty of grab was on offer, alongside market-leading iron distance should appeal to all, making this a worthy Editor’s Choice entry.