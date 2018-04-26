The Titleist 718 AP3 Irons are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Titleist 718 AP3 Irons

How do you improve much loved irons like the AP1 and AP2, without taking away the unique characteristics that have earned them so much success? It’s a tough question, but it turns out there was a gap in the market between the two that AP3 has filled perfectly in what Titleist calls its ‘player’s distance iron’.

It sounds too good to be true, but the 718 AP3 irons really do deliver similar levels of speed and forgiveness to AP1 with the more compact shape and control of AP2, which is why we couldn’t leave them out of Editor’s Choice.

The distance comes from an unsupported thin face insert that springs to launch shots high and with plenty of spin. A hollow-blade body construction then pushes weight to the edges of the head and, combined with high-density tungsten weighting, offers lots of off-centre forgiveness.

It ticks plenty of other boxes too, with a classic and elegant look that’s significantly less chunky than AP1 from address and only slightly larger than AP2. In performance terms though, we found it sat slightly closer to AP1, with a 7-iron carrying 172 yards, seven more than the AP2 and only three less than AP1. These clear tangible differences between the three AP irons prove that the AP3 really has filled a gap in the market, which in our opinion helps elevate it from crowed sector.

In the six months since it went on sale, AP3 has become one of Titleist’s most popular offerings. Its versatility is a huge benefit and has seen an abundance of players take advantage, from lower handicappers who are seeking more power to teen handicappers ready to take the next step towards lower scores. If you’re due a change and want an iron that delivers a little bit of everything, you won’t regret choosing the 718 AP3.