Ping Anser. Callaway Big Bertha. Odyssey Two-Ball. These are all iconic pieces of golf equipment in their own right, but none of them come close to the status of the Titleist Pro V1, which has been the most used piece of golf equipment around the world for the last two decades.

It has made such a name for itself thanks to its universal performance appeal. Who doesn’t want long distance off the tee, iron control, short-game spin and a soft feel from a ball?

For its latest iteration – launched in 2017 – the Pro V1 and Pro V1x have got a little closer in those performance stakes. Compared to past generations, the Pro V1 has been made marginally lower spinning, meaning the difference between the two balls off the tee is not as drastic, with the Pro V1x still launching a touch higher, but enough for us to notice without the aid of a launch monitor.

Renowned for their soft feel and spin control, the Pro V1 duo still lead the pack in 2018. The Pro V1 maintains a marginally softer feel. Where you will notice a difference is on your approach shots, with the Pro V1x flying noticeably higher with irons, which is worth considering when firmer summer greens arrive.

Under the hood, the ZG Process Core, which was first introduced in 2011, may not have changed in the Pro V1x, but a Next Generation 2.0 ZG Process Core is behind the lower spin of the latest Pro V1.

The number of dimples on both balls hasn’t changed, but the manufacturing process has been improved with the dimple designs now laser etched, resulting in better coverage and more consistency from dimple to dimple and ball-to-ball for a more aerodynamically consistent trajectory and a tighter peak-height window on each apex.

It’s this enduring relentless attention to detail that has made the Pro V1 so popular on tours around the world and an obvious entry into this year’s Editor’s Choice.