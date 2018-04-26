The Titleist Tour Soft ball is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

The Titleist Tour Soft ball is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

As the undisputed leader in golf balls, Titleist is a strong advocate of the ball fitting process with the objective of matching players to the ball that best suits their game and requirements. The Tour Soft has been designed to deliver all-round performance with a price tag below that of the premium ball offerings – just £32 per dozen RRP in fact – so it could just be the ideal ball for your game and budget.

Replacing the NXT Tour and NXT Tour S, the Tour Soft provides a soft feel with control and distance, thanks to the larger 1.6in core combined with a special, ultra-thin 4CE grafted surlyn cover, made from four different materials. A new spherically tiled 342 dimple design delivers a penetrating trajectory and consistent flight.

In testing, we have found the Tour Soft to be a reliable and consistent ball that delivers strongly on all levels. It produces good distance from the tee, comparable to the Pro V1. We found the Tour Soft to produce quite a high ball flight and this meant full shots come down softly on greens, stopping quickly. There’s enough short-game control to satisfy the majority of players too, especially those who prefer to play low running shots.

The surlyn cover provides for excellent durability which means, so long as you don’t fire them into ponds or the woods, they should last a good deal longer than some premium ball offerings.

Overall, we think the Titleist Tour Soft ball provides an excellent alternative to the Pro V1. It may not offer quite the same spin around the greens, but the high ball flight and distance generated from the tee are impressive. The durability is a key positive and this combined with its modest price tag, the ball represents great value for money. It will suit players of varying standards looking for all-round performance.