Bob Vokey and his team have been at the forefront of wedge design for some years now and Titleist’s SM7 wedges showcase the very best of cutting-edge design and technology. Finding the right wedges can greatly improve your confidence in your short game and help you shave shots off your score each round. The SM7 wedges may come with a premium price tag – £150 per club – but if they can save you strokes, then it’s a price well worth paying.

The Tour Chrome version of this wedge will likely be the most popular option but the Brushed Steel and Black versions both look incredible. The feel on offer is superb but you would expect nothing less. What you will certainly notice is the spin control they deliver from a variety of lies and situations around the green.

Progressive positioning of the centre of gravity has been designed to precisely cover distance gaps and to allow for better control on trajectory.

The spin milled grooves deliver optimum control and spin for consistency with your wedge shots. There is also a different groove design depending on the loft of the wedge. In the lower lofts (46˚-54˚) there are narrower, deeper grooves with wider grooves for wedges with higher lofts (56˚ – 62˚.)

There are no fewer than 23 different loft, bounce and grind options available. We’d recommend you go for a fitting to make sure you get the right combinations to suit your technique.

We feel that the Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges could be of benefit to players of all standards looking to gain greater control of their short games. By selecting the right loft, grind and bounce combinations, you can feel confident that you have the right set-up in a product that features state-of-the-art technologies as well as a classic, Tour-proven design.