Under Armour Matchplay CGI Storm Tapered Pants

Waterproof golf trousers serve a purpose but let’s face it, they’re not ideal. They can be baggy, difficult to slide on over golf shoes and need taking off again before going in the clubhouse after your round.

Under Armour’s Matchplay CGI Storm Golf Trousers have changed this for the better. They are a winter weight, stretch pant that provides protection against wind and water on the golf course. They’ll keep you warm in the cold weather thanks to UA’s ColdGear Infrared technology, which uses a soft, thermo-conductive inner coating to absorb and retain body heat.

They’ll also stop your lower half getting wet during a deluge thanks to a DWR finish that repels the water. Not only do they protect you comprehensively from the elements, but the four-way stretch through the incorporation of elastane within the fabric allows for greater comfort and mobility.

A slim fitting tapered leg also ensure the trousers look more like a summer pair – no more baggy trousers during the winter. They also come in a variety of colours aside from the traditional black, like blue, grey and raisin red. The V-hem split at the bottom of the leg is also a nice touch, adding a hint of style and practicality to the design, and we really enjoyed the elasticated waistband, something that quite frankly should be on all golf trousers.

Trousers can be a difficult sell but we really liked wearing these – even on cold spring mornings they provide that little extra warmth that may well have had you reaching into your bag to put on your waterproofs. They’re also easy to clean and have spacious pockets for all your golfing accessories. So if you’re fed up of the faff of waterproof trousers, give these a try and they may well render your waterproof option obsolete.