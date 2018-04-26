The Under Armour Spieth 2 shoes are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Under Armour Spieth 2

Under Armour is becoming a dominant force in the golf apparel market and its presence in the shot category is getting stronger with every year that passes.

It’s first offerings a few years ago left room for improvement but they’ve got progressively better ever since and now they are producing golf footwear more than worthy of a place in our Editor’s Choice List.

The Spieth 2 is Under Armour’s signature model, unsurprisingly because the brand’s poster boy, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, was influential in its design improvements.

Some significant enhancements have been made compared to the original Spieth 1, most notably the addition of the Gore-Tex waterproof membrane, which provides the ultimate in waterproof protection while also enhancing breathability – allowing unwanted moisture inside the shoe to escape.

It has also been made lighter (a request made by Spieth himself) and the outsole has been made a little more flexible, both of these changes improving the level of walking comfort golfers will experience.

All these changes make the Spieth 2 one of the most comprehensive performance golf shoe offerings on the market in 2018. We’ve not even mentioned the rotational resistance cleats, a proprietary innovation by Under Armour that feature across all of its cleated shoes in 2018 including Spieth 2.

The work by resisting rotation when the golfer loads during the backswing but also through impact, thanks to a wall on the cleat that has an undercut, which slides into the turf then stops to stop the foot moving excessively.

We love the attention to detail on Spieth 2 – the styling and lacing system has also improved from the previous generation. They really will appeal to a wide spectrum of tastes because of the sporty, athletic look, stable performance, excellent grip and improved comfort right out of the box.