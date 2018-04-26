The Under Armour Storm Sweaterfleece is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

The Under Armour Storm Sweaterfleece is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

Comfort on the golf course in terms of clothing choices and layering options is one of the easiest things for golfers of all abilities to make sure they are getting right. You may not be able to hit a 285-yard draw off the tee, but you can make sure that your clothing allows you to swing freely and remain at the correct temperature during your four hours on the links.

Under Armour has burst onto the golfing scene in recent years and the company is really setting the standard in terms of functional, stylish and versatile apparel.

Available in nine colours and with a price-tag of just £60, the Under Armour Storm Sweaterfleece is one of those must-have items in any golfer’s wardrobe.

It’s a real multi-purpose garment and one that will perform in a range of conditions. When designing the Sweaterfleece, Under Armour was trying to deliver a garment that felt light and non-bulky and allowed for freedom of movement. But they also wanted to deliver a top that provided protection against the wind and rain.

We feel that the Storm Sweaterfleece delivers against all those objectives. It is truly mind blowing how water beads off the wool-like material. It’s a traditional-looking sweater with the performance of a modern mid layer.

It’s a lightweight, heathered fleece with a soft, brushed inner layer. It’s supremely comfortable and, although it will keep you warm, it’s also highly breathable thanks to Under Armour’s impressive Storm technology. This garment will work either in layering or as an outer layer.

The Storm Sweaterfleece has an unfussy and understated look that means you can wear it off course too. It’s stylish and practical.

Overall, we feel the Under Armour Storm Sweaterfleece is an essential item that can work on numerous levels. It’s great as a layer but it’s also a resilient and comfortable outer layer. With its sleek styling, it looks good wherever and however you wear it.