Wilson Staff c300 Forged Irons

Wilson Staff has never been afraid to break the mould when it comes to create product with ground-breaking innovation to help the golfer hit better shots. We saw this with the introduction of Power Holes on the C200 iron, a visible technology all around the perimeter of the clubface that boosted distance.

On the updated C300 they were there too but this year we saw a new model in the C300 Forged. It has a much more traditional look at address as the Power Holes only appear on the sole and toe of the club.

Although the 7-iron loft is 31˚, which is bordering on the strong side, the distance was more traditional and consistently so. There’s nothing worse than hitting your irons 15 yards further than you’re used too, creating gapping issues at both ends of your bag. They feel softer – thanks to the fact that the Power Holes are filled with a urethane type material – fly lower and spin a touch more than the larger C300 irons as well, making them appeal to the competent ball striker and aspiring game improver.

We selected this club for Editor’s Choice not only for its excellent performance, but because it combines visible, effective and unique technology with a traditional, classic look. It’s a combination that is difficult to achieve but personified perfectly in this case.

Wilson Staff is a brand that perhaps flies under the radar of many club golfers, which is a shame because it makes some really great product and the C300 Forged, along with the new C300 driver, is a great example of what it is capable of. If you’re seeking a new set of irons that look great in the bag and delivers a little bit of everything, make sure you give them a try in 2018.