10 Tips For Playing Golf In The Rain

Just because it’s raining doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy yourself and play well.

Here are 10 tips to help you play golf in the rain…

Waterproof gear

If you’re a committed all-weather golfer, don’t scrimp on the waterproof gear from head to toe – good quality waterproofs are essential. Look out for things like zippered trousers bottoms, which make them easier to get on in a hurry over your spikes. Wet feet make for miserable walking, so if your shoes have done their waterproof time, invest in a new pair.

Grips and spikes

There are two key points of contact in a golf swing – with the ground and with the club. If either is less than solid, your game will be compromised in the rain. Better to replace grips and cleats before they start to cost you shots rather than after.

Gloves

If the rain is set in, you may well get though more than one glove, so always keep a spare somewhere dry (inside a carrier bag) to be introduced when glove number one has done its time. Special rain gloves offering extra wet-weather grip have become more popular, and it’s perfectly acceptable to wear a pair of such gloves.

Waterproof bag/trolley cover

There are a number of waterproof golf bags on the market now, but an easy-to-attach cape or cover will add another layer of protection to help keep things dry.

Dry towel

It can be almost impossible to make a decent swing if your grips are too wet, so a supply of dry towels is highly recommended. It’s another role for the trusty carrier bag. Hanging one from the underframe of your brolly is also a good idea.