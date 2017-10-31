Tiger Woods is back, but how will his comeback play out this time? Here are four possible scenarios

4 Possible Scenarios For Tiger Woods’ Return

1) Relapses

Woods has now had four back surgeries so it would be foolish of us to simply expect him to turn up to a golf tournament and return to his former glory. Last year when he came back at the Hero World Challenge, it only took him seven competitive rounds before his body succumbed to the pressure and strain that professional golf puts on it. Will his body last longer this time around? We can only hope. Unfortunately the most likely circumstance is that Tiger’s body breaks down on him yet again and we’re left with just memories. That would be a tragic ending and it would be very difficult for him to ever return…this latest comeback has a real ‘last chance saloon’ feel to it.

Likelihood: 8.5/10

2) Comes back, has success

If, and it’s a big if, Tiger can get through his first two or three events on Tour pain-free we could see a possible scenario where he actually has some form heading into the Masters. Last year after he played the Hero World Challenge he committed to playing four events in a five-week stretch – the Farmers Insurance Open, Dubai Desert Classic, Gensis Open and Honda Classic. He only made it through round one in Dubai but his schedule leading into the Masters could look similar to that yet again. And if that does happen and he can have a healthy 2018, there’s surely room for a few top 10s, top 5s and perhaps even a victory. In just his second round back last year, albeit at the very generous Albany, he posted a seven-under-par 65, and that was with 15 months out.

Likelihood: 7/10

3) Major glory

Whilst Woods winning a 15th major is almost unthinkable, if he could get his body fit for a prolonged period of time he will win another major won’t he? Yes he can’t keep up with DJ but Zach Johnson has won two majors so that throws that theory out of the water. At his prime he was a level above in the head and on the greens. If he can find that mentality and form with the flat stick again then he could definitely win number 15. Whether that be at Augusta in 2019 or he maybe fancying the US Open at Pebble Beach in 2019.

Likelihood: 5/10

4) Comes back, dominates

Here’s the scenario: Woods’ fourth back surgery solved all of his problems and in the six months rehab time he refound the perfect putting stroke, and rebuilt his body and swing to a level that he can compete, practice, travel, walk and work out to a standard that allows him to play freely. His body is no longer an issue and he’s good to go right up until his late 40s and early 50s, think Mickelson, Davis Love III etc. He wins his eighth Farmers Insurance Open in January before picking up his fifth Masters by plotting his way around and putting the field to death…he’s now just three majors behind Nicklaus and has another six or seven years at the top level.

Likelihood: 1/10

