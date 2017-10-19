It's been a year of surprises in 2017, Rory didn't win a fifth major and Matsuyama didn't reach the world #1 spot

7 Things We Expected In 2017 That Didn’t Happen

It’s been a year of surprises in 2017, here are the things we thought would happen…

Matsuyama major or #1

Having had a six-week stretch of four wins and two seconds in late 2016, we, or I, expected the 25-year-old to push on even further this year and win a major and become world #1.

It wasn’t a bad year for him by any stretch of the imagination – he came T2nd at the US Open T5th at the USPGA, reached #2 and won his second WGC at the Bridgestone with a final round 61 – but I do expect him to win a major and reach #1 sooner rather than later.

He is simply too good.

Tiger buying TaylorMade

Rumours of Tiger buying TaylorMade were circulated as soon as he rebranded his businesses to Tiger Woods Ventures and at this year’s PGA Show in Orlando all signs were pointing to Tiger buying the company from adidas.

In the end, he only signed for them as a staffer and KPS Ltd bought them instead.

Nike players signing for other companies

Nike’s departure from the hardware market came as a surprise and it’s even more of a surprise that a lot of these players still haven’t signed full equipment contracts with other brands.

Both Rory and Tiger signed with TaylorMade, but the likes of Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Paul Casey and Ross Fisher seem to be enjoying the freedom.

Saying that, Casey did sign a metalwoods contract with TaylorMade.

A number of these players have gone to TaylorMade woods and Mizuno irons, although Fleetwood has trusted his Nikes all season until he recently added in a Titleist 917 driver.

McIlroy winning a major

After a great end to 2016, where he won the FedEx Cup, we hoped the Ulsterman would pick up at least a fifth major in 2017.

It wasn’t to be after he injured his rib pre-season thanks to some rigorous equipment testing.

One thing is for sure, if Rory can get himself fit for 2018 and can start holing some putts, he will add to his major tally.

English winner on PGA Tour

Surprisingly there was no English winner on the PGA Tour this season.

Paul Casey came close with seven top-7s and Ian Poulter was 2nd at TPC Sawgrass.

Justin Rose was of course second at the Masters too.

Who was the last Englishman to win on the PGA Tour you ask? Danny Willett.

Danny Willett to rise again

Whilst the lesser informed may put Willett’s Masters win down as a flash in the pan, the Yorkshireman was consistently one of Europe and the world’s best players in the year leading up to his Augusta victory.

It hasn’t quite happened for Danny in 2017, who has struggled with his swing and a back injury.

Let’s hope he can regain his form next year.

The USPGA shown on Sky

The news rocked the golfing world here in the UK and across the pond too, with the PGA of America deciding to end their deal with Sky to attract a larger audience for the year’s final major.

The BBC jumped at the chance at short notice but their coverage was heavily criticised and the tournament was behind the red button most of the time due to the World Athletics Championship.

The PGA of America eventually moved the championship to May to become the year’s second major, which then prompted the European Tour to move the BMW PGA Championship to September.

