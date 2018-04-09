Instagrammer @GolfPeach pens her latest Golf Monthly blog after a thrilling climax to the season's first major at Augusta...

@GolfPeach: “Augusta made them look almost human at times… human like me”

If looks truly can kill, a high branch on a tall tree withered and creaked and crashed to the ground in Augusta, Georgia late last night. The way Jordan Speith stared long and hard at it, the fateful bough had no chance. Its crime was to get in the way of sporting history. Coiling his young frame to fire a drive 300 yards up the 18th fairway towards more Masters glory, Speith watched in horror as his soaring ball clipped the overhanging branch and fell vertically, pitifully to the ground in front of him. If they had ladies’ tees at Augusta, some wag would have been telling him to get his wedding tackle out.

All of us have hit that overhanging branch. For a fleeting moment, Jordan knew what it meant to be a real golfer like me.

The Masters didn’t disappoint… or it didn’t disappoint anyone other than the pack of stars left trailing in Patrick Reed’s wake with nothing but their hard luck stories to tell. Jordan, Rickie, Rory, Big Jon and the rest… I felt like I knew them all by the end of the night. Augusta made them look almost human at times… human like me. Much as I marvelled at their divine power and touch, it was their moments of angst and aggravation that endeared them to me the most.

If Phil can have a fresh air shot, if Bubba can putt into a bunker, if Sergio can… no, I can’t even bring myself to type it. Watching Sergio Garcia’s defence disappear into that pond on Thursday was like watching a lion kill in a nature programme. The tv director should have cut away after the second chip… 13 shots, and all because he can spin the ball like I’ve always dreamt of doing. And then he had to hang around all weekend and graciously fit someone else for his green jacket.

The cruel beauty of Augusta was captured perfectly by those bizarre images of Rory McIlroy up to his waist in pink and white azaleas behind the 13th green (where else?!) His ‘moving day’ charge was halted by a flowering border of beastly beauty… his boyish face peeping through the vivid colour in search of an unlikely escape route from this heavenly-scented hell… his golfing imagination trying so desperately to keep the famous tick on his cap pointing upwards. The Nike ad men will be searching for a caption for those pictures right now.