Dan Walker Column: ‘What Is Success?’

What about recognition? I live not too far away from Nick Matthew. You could probably walk past Nick in the street and not look at him twice, but he is arguably one of the UK’s most successful sportsmen. Nick is a three-time squash world champion and three-time Commonwealth Gold Medallist. Does the fact that he’s not a household name (largely because squash has been strangely absent from the Olympics) detract from his achievements?

Not everyone reaches the top of their sport. There was an infamous moment at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 when Thierry Henry, Clarence Seedorf and Robbie Savage were all sharing a studio. At the start of the show their trophies appeared on the screen. Henry: one Ligue 1, two Premier Leagues, three FA Cups, two La Ligas, one Champions League, one European Championship and one World Cup. Seedorf: one Dutch Cup, one Eredivisie, one La Liga, one Serie A, one Coppa Italia and four Champions Leagues. Savage: one League Cup.

There was great laughter when that was put on screen and Robbie – who took it well – received an almighty hammering on social media. In his defence, he played for over a decade in the Premier League and one could easily argue that his career was a huge success.

Personally, when measuring success, weight has to come into it. In golf, like tennis, the Majors carry so much more timber than the others. Tim Henman was wonderful to watch but never reached the final of a Grand Slam.

A few years ago I interviewed a number of pro golfers about their sporting heroes and it was the name of Roger Federer that overwhelmingly came out on top. Some of them mentioned his style of play, some the fact he was always smiling and others his grace, but all of them mentioned the fact he produces his best on the biggest stage. Federer has 20 Grand Slam titles and shows little sign of stopping.

There are many ways of judging success, and I’d argue that everyone I’ve mentioned above is successful. But if you drill down into the likes of Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and the rest of the world’s best, they all know that once the irons have been permanently left in the garage, they will be judged against the 18 Major titles of Jack Nicklaus and the 14 of Tiger Woods.

Golf is about the big ones.

