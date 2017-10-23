How often have you had that dream about holing a putt to win a major?





Dan Walker: Holing A Putt To Win The Masters

At Tilgate Park, a municipal course in Crawley, West Sussex, my friends and I used to jump on after school.

The 17th green is particularly unforgiving with a decidedly slippery downhill left to right putt if the hole is cut at the front.

I always used to imagine I had a nasty 12 footer to win the green jacket. I never holed it.

I have always wondered what it must be like be in a position where it all comes down to 1 shot.

I remember talking to Danny Willett about the walk from the 15th green to the 16th tee at Augusta in 2016.

Jordan Spieth had just done terrible things at the 12th and Willett was 3 holes away from golfing super-stardom.

He wrote about this in his excellent blog for the European Tour recently – about how he could hardly turn the pages of his yardage book because his hands were shaking so much.

Jonathan Smart, his caddie at the time, handed him an 8-iron and the rest is history.

I’ll never be in that position but I’m pretty sure if you gave me an 8 footer for a major I’d push it about 4 feet right.

I did have an opportunity to (sort of) test that theory at the British Masters at Close House in September.

I was invited to take part in the Hero Challenge which was broadcast live on Sky Sports on the Tuesday night before the event.

The good people of the North East turned up in their thousands to watch 8 top golfers fire at a shortened 18th hole.

The host Lee Westwood was joined by Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ross Fisher, Bernd Wiesberger, Martin Kaymer and Miguel Ángel Jiménez.

There were also 4 golfing goons there so demonstrate how it shouldn’t be done: I was one of the chosen four alongside Stuart Broad, Robbie Fowler and, the home favourite, Gaz Beadle from Geordie Shore.

When I first arrived presenters Vernon Kay and Kirsty Gallacher were running through a technical check and they asked if I fancied having a shot.

I’ll be honest with you… 125 yards is normally a three-quarter wedge but I thought an easy, lazy 9 iron might do the trick.

With a grand total of about 4 people watching I struck it perfectly.

It went straight at the flag and landed about 10 feet behind it.

Vernon gave me a big hug and I thought no need to hit another one until it matters and shuffled off to the hospitality tent.

The next time I walked to the tee it was a little different.

There were about three-and-a-half thousand punters packed into the grand stand, an army of young girls were screaming Gaz’s name and there was dry ice, fireworks and a tannoy system so loud it could blow your face off.

Did I mention the floodlights?

As we stared down the 125 yards to the grandstand all you could see was the sparking green – a green that looked about 50 times smaller than it had 2 hours ago.

Continues below