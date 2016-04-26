Fantasy Focus: Day, Fowler and Rose Play New Orleans

It's the fourth week of Fantasy Golf - three of the world's top 10 will play the Zurich Classic of New Orleans whilst it's the Volvo China Open on the European Tour.

Justin Rose defends the title he won last year at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans this week at TPC Louisiana.

World number one Jason Day also plays, having taken the week off after the RBC Heritage where he finished T23rd despite a third round of 79.

Number five Rickie Fowler returns after #SB2K16 where he, Smylie Kaufman, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth enjoyed a week in the Bahamas.

On the European Tour it’s the Volvo China Open which Wu Ashun defends.

Joost Luiten comes into the tournament as favourite after consecutive runner-up finishes at Valderrama and then in Shenzhen last week.

2014’s winner Alexander Levy plays in China after two good weeks on tour – he led the Open de Espana after round one and finished T4th at the Shenzhen International, three behind winner Soomin Lee.

This week’s prize is a Puma Road Map Polo shirt and the prizes for the month are a Cobra Tour Bag and Rickie Fowler’s Sunday outfit at The Masters.

GM Fantasy Tipster’s picks for Fantasy Golf week 4

USA 1: Daniel Berger – This will be his first outing since The Masters where he finished T10th and he also came T5th at the Shell Houston Open the week before. He finished T6th at TPC Louisiana last year at 18-under-par, four behind Justin Rose.

USA 2: Cameron Tringale – He posted 21-under-par last year and it took a birdie-birdie finish from Justin Rose to beat him.

GB: Justin Rose – The Englishman finished T10th at The Masters and this is his first start since Augusta. He set the tournament record at New Orleans last year and incredibly only had one bogey and one double-bogey throughout the whole tournament.

Rest of Europe: Joost Luiten – Joost has finished second in consecutive weeks at the Open de Espana and the Shenzhen International, surely a win is just around the corner.

Asia: Byeong-Hun An – The South Korean, ranked 31st in the world, plays the PGA Tour this week at New Orleans in his first event since the Masters. He missed the cut at Augusta but came T9th at the WGC-Dell Match Play two weeks prior. He was also the 2015 European Tour Rookie of the Year.

Africa: Brandon Stone – Brandon won his maiden European Tour title at the South African Open in January and came T2nd in Shenzhen last week.

Australasia: Jason Day – The World Number One held the 54-hole lead at TPC Louisiana in 2015 but his three-under-par final round was only enough for a T4th finish.