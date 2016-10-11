We round up the Dunhill Links Championship and make our picks for the British Masters and Safeway Open

Fantasy Golf: British Masters and Safeway Open

Last week England’s Tyrrell Hatton capped a spectacular year with his maiden European Tour victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Hatton equalled the course record on Saturday at St. Andrews with a 10 under 62. He went on to shoot seven under on Sunday for a 23 under total and win by four from Ross Fisher and Richard Sterne.

The top scoring players in fantasy golf this week:

Tyrrell Hatton – GB – 607 points

Ross Fisher – GB – 517 points

Joakim Lagergren – Scandinavia – 442 points

Marc Warren – GB – 412 points

Martin Kaymer – Rest of Europe – 382 points

Soren Kjeldsen – Scandinavia – 352 points

Bernd Wiesberger – Rest of Europe – 352 points

It’s a big week on both sides of the Atlantic with the British Masters on the European Tour and the Safeway Open on the PGA Tour.

The British Masters hosted by Luke Donald takes place at The Grove in Hertfordshire as Matt Fitzpatrick looks to defend the title he won at Woburn last year.

The Safeway Open at Silverado in Napa, California marks the start of the new PGA Tour season and hit the headlines when Tiger Woods announced he’d make his eagerly anticipated return at the tournament after over a year out. However, yesterday the 14-time major winner pulled out citing that his game just wasn’t in tournament shape.

Emiliano Grillo defends the title, formerly known as the Frys.com Open, where he won on his first start as a PGA Tour member.

Fantasy Picks for this week:

USA 1: Matt Kuchar

USA 2: Phil Mickelson

GB: Paul Casey

Ireland: Shane Lowry

Scandinavia: Alex Noren

Rest of Europe: Bernd Wiesberger

Asia: Thongchai Jaidee

South Africa: Jaco Van Zyl

Australasia: Danny Lee

South America: Emiliano Grillo