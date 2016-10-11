We round up the Dunhill Links Championship and make our picks for the British Masters and Safeway Open
Fantasy Golf: British Masters and Safeway Open
Last week England’s Tyrrell Hatton capped a spectacular year with his maiden European Tour victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Hatton equalled the course record on Saturday at St. Andrews with a 10 under 62. He went on to shoot seven under on Sunday for a 23 under total and win by four from Ross Fisher and Richard Sterne.
The top scoring players in fantasy golf this week:
Tyrrell Hatton – GB – 607 points
Ross Fisher – GB – 517 points
Joakim Lagergren – Scandinavia – 442 points
Marc Warren – GB – 412 points
Martin Kaymer – Rest of Europe – 382 points
Soren Kjeldsen – Scandinavia – 352 points
Bernd Wiesberger – Rest of Europe – 352 points
Each week the GM Tipster posts his betting tips. He’s picked 14 winners this season and stands at over 850 points up.
Think you can pick better than him? Then prove it! Sign up to our FREE Fantasy Game and join the Take On The GM Tipster mini league.
League Name: Take On The GM Tipster
League password: gmtipster2016
There are great prizes from Puma Cobra Golf to be won each and every week.
It’s a big week on both sides of the Atlantic with the British Masters on the European Tour and the Safeway Open on the PGA Tour.
The British Masters hosted by Luke Donald takes place at The Grove in Hertfordshire as Matt Fitzpatrick looks to defend the title he won at Woburn last year.
The Safeway Open at Silverado in Napa, California marks the start of the new PGA Tour season and hit the headlines when Tiger Woods announced he’d make his eagerly anticipated return at the tournament after over a year out. However, yesterday the 14-time major winner pulled out citing that his game just wasn’t in tournament shape.
Emiliano Grillo defends the title, formerly known as the Frys.com Open, where he won on his first start as a PGA Tour member.
Fantasy Picks for this week:
USA 1: Matt Kuchar
USA 2: Phil Mickelson
GB: Paul Casey
Ireland: Shane Lowry
Scandinavia: Alex Noren
Rest of Europe: Bernd Wiesberger
Asia: Thongchai Jaidee
South Africa: Jaco Van Zyl
Australasia: Danny Lee
South America: Emiliano Grillo