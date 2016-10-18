We take a look at the highest points scorers from The Grove and find out who to go for in the Algarve with our Portugal Masters picks

Fantasy Golf Round Up and Portugal Masters Picks

The 2016 British Masters is now in the books and it’s really starting to turn into the fairy tale season for Alex Noren.

The Swede won his third tournament of the year by two strokes from Bernd Wiesberger.

Noren is up to a career-high of 18 in the Official World Golf Rankings and picked up 405 points for his win.

Wiesberger earnt 345 points for his runner-up finish. Lee Westwood was third and scored 315 points.

The top fantasy golf scorers for the British Masters:

405 points – Alex Noren – Scandinavia

345 points – Bernd Wiesberger – Rest of Europe

315 points – Lee Westwood – GB

295 points – Graeme McDowell – Ireland

295 points – Richard Bland – GB

295 points – Tommy Fleetwood – GB

295 points – Alex Levy – Rest of Europe

295 points – Peter Hanson – Scandinavia

This week Andy Sullivan looks to defend the Portugal Masters this week in Vilamoura. For Golf Monthly’s full tournament preview click here.

Fantasy Picks for the Portugal Masters

GB: Andy Sullivan – The defending champion has 70 people from Nuneaton GC coming to the Algarve to support him this week as he attempts to defend his title.

Scandinavia: Alex Noren – The way he played last week you have to back him again don’t you? Noren is on fire this season.

Rest of Europe: Thomas Pieters – The Ryder Cup star is one of the favourites here this week and is in the form of his life, he should win you some points.

Asia: Thongchai Jaidee – Thongchai is one of the European Tour’s most consistent players and has had solid finishes of T20th and T22nd in his last two starts.

Africa: Thomas Aiken – The South African has played on the PGA Tour quite a bit this year and ranks 2nd in driving accuracy and 5th in greens in regulation.