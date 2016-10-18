We take a look at the highest points scorers from The Grove and find out who to go for in the Algarve with our Portugal Masters picks
Fantasy Golf Round Up and Portugal Masters Picks
The 2016 British Masters is now in the books and it’s really starting to turn into the fairy tale season for Alex Noren.
The Swede won his third tournament of the year by two strokes from Bernd Wiesberger.
Noren is up to a career-high of 18 in the Official World Golf Rankings and picked up 405 points for his win.
Wiesberger earnt 345 points for his runner-up finish. Lee Westwood was third and scored 315 points.
The top fantasy golf scorers for the British Masters:
405 points – Alex Noren – Scandinavia
345 points – Bernd Wiesberger – Rest of Europe
315 points – Lee Westwood – GB
295 points – Graeme McDowell – Ireland
295 points – Richard Bland – GB
295 points – Tommy Fleetwood – GB
295 points – Alex Levy – Rest of Europe
295 points – Peter Hanson – Scandinavia
This week Andy Sullivan looks to defend the Portugal Masters this week in Vilamoura. For Golf Monthly’s full tournament preview click here.
Fantasy Picks for the Portugal Masters
GB: Andy Sullivan – The defending champion has 70 people from Nuneaton GC coming to the Algarve to support him this week as he attempts to defend his title.
Scandinavia: Alex Noren – The way he played last week you have to back him again don’t you? Noren is on fire this season.
Rest of Europe: Thomas Pieters – The Ryder Cup star is one of the favourites here this week and is in the form of his life, he should win you some points.
Asia: Thongchai Jaidee – Thongchai is one of the European Tour’s most consistent players and has had solid finishes of T20th and T22nd in his last two starts.
Africa: Thomas Aiken – The South African has played on the PGA Tour quite a bit this year and ranks 2nd in driving accuracy and 5th in greens in regulation.