We take a look at the highest points scorers in South Africa and reveal who to go for in Dubai with our DP World Tour Championship picks

Fantasy Golf Report and DP World Tour Championship Picks

Alex Noren won the Nedbank Golf Challenge to seal his fourth victory of the season and now has the opportunity to win the Race to Dubai this week.

The new world number nine shot a closing nine-under-par 63 to win by six shots and is now third in the season-long standings.

The Swede won 405 points and will have to win this week and hope other results go his way – he is third behind leader Henrik Stenson and Danny Willett. Rory McIlroy in fourth can also seal the Race to Dubai.

In South Africa, Noren finished six clear of Jeunghun Wang (345) and seven clear of five men in T3rd place.

The top fantasy golf scorers for the Nedbank Golf Challenge:

405 points – Alex Noren – Scandinavia

345 points – Jeunghun Wang – Asia

315 points – Ricardo Gouveia – Rest of Europe

315 points – Andy Sullivan – GB

315 points – Alejandro Canizares – Rest of Europe

315 points – Branden Grace – Africa

315 points – Victor Dubuisson – Rest of Europe

215 points – Henrik Stenson – Scandinavia

195 points – Louis Oosthuizen – Africa

This week on tour it’s the finale of the Race to Dubai at the DP World Tour Championship from the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Preview: Henrik Stenson leads as Race to Dubai enters final event

Fantasy Golf Picks for the DP World Tour Championship:

GB: Andy Sullivan – The three-time European Tour winner was runner-up here last year and has a 2nd and a T3rd finish in his last three starts.

Ireland: Rory McIlroy – The world number three is by-far the bookies’ favourite this week having won the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour. He won this tournament last year and in 2012, and has won the Race to Dubai three out of the last four years.

Scandinavia: Henrik Stenson – Noren or Stenson? Pick who you wish! I’m going for Stenson – he’s won this tournament twice, is the Open Champion and needs to win to guarantee his second Race to Dubai title. Noren also hasn’t finished in the top 34 the week after victory this season.

Rest of Europe: Sergio Garcia – The Spaniard came T12th here in 2014, T9th in 2012 and T11th in 2011. He’s won on the PGA Tour this year and contended in the US Open – he could be one to watch.

Africa: Branden Grace – The Qatar Masters winner is sixth on the Race to Dubai standings and is coming off of a T3rd finish last week in Sun City.