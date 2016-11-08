Fantasy Report and Nedbank Golf Challenge Picks

We take a look at the highest points scorers in Turkey and reveal who to go for in Sun City with our Nedbank Golf Challenge Picks

Fantasy Golf Report and Nedbank Golf Challenge Picks

Thorbjorn Olesen bagged his fourth European Tour win, and biggest to date, at the Turkish Airlines Open to move within the top 10 of the Race to Dubai with just two Final Series events left.

The 26-year-old won 405 fantasy golf points as he became the youngest Dane to win four European Tour titles.

He beat David Horsey and Haotong Li by two strokes, they each won 345 points.

Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger was fourth for 295 points with first-round leader George Coetzee in fifth with 275 points.

The Top Fantasy Golf Scorers for the Turkish Airlines Open

405 points – Thorbjorn Olesen – Scandinavia

345 points – David Horsey – GB

345 points – Haotong Li – Asia

295 points – Bernd Wiesberger – Rest of Europe

275 points – George Coetzee – Africa

255 points – David Lipsky – USA 1

255 points – Joakim Lagergren – Scandinavia

215 points – Pablo Larrazabal – Rest of Europe

195 points – Nacho Elvira – Rest of Europe

This week on Tour it’s the second of the three European Tour Finals Series at the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player CC in Sun City, South Africa. Marc Leishman won the title last year.

Fantasy Picks for the Nedbank Golf Challenge:

GB: Richard Bland – The Englishman is having the best season of his career and hasn’t missed a cut since July at the French Open. Since then he’s had four top seven finishes and his worst result has been a T30 at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Rest of Europe: Martin Kaymer – The German has three top six finishes in his last five starts and won here in 2012.

Scandinavia: Henrik Stenson – The Swede now leads the Race to Dubai with just two events left and won this tournament eight years ago. He also finished runner-up last year and fourth in 2013.

Africa: Branden Grace – The South African is the highest ranked home player in the field and came T4th here last year.

Asia: Thongchai Jaidee – The Thai came ninth here last year and is on a decent run of form. Expect Thongchai to earn you some points this week.