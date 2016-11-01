We take a look at the highest points scorers in China and find out who to go for in Antalya with our Turkish Airlines Open picks

Fantasy Golf Report and Turkish Airlines Open Picks

Hideki Matsuyama is up to sixth in the world after his third win of the season at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China.

The 24-year-old finished on 23-under-par, seven clear of Henrik Stenson and Daniel Berger.

Stenson overtook Danny Willett to reach the top spot of the Race to Dubai with just three events remaining – the first of the final series gets underway this week at the Turkish Airlines Open.

Interestingly, Stenson isn’t playing in Turkey and neither is Rory McIlroy – who pulled out due to security concerns.

The top fantasy golf scorers for the WGC-HSBC Champions

405 points – Hideki Matsuyama – Asia

345 points – Henrik Stenson – Scandinavia

345 points – Daniel Berger – USA 1

295 points – Rory McIlroy – Ireland

295 points – Bill Haas – USA 1

255 points – Rickie Fowler – USA 1

255 points – Francesco Molinari – Rest of Europe

255 points – Ross Fisher – GB

195 points – Sergio Garcia – Rest of Europe

195 points – Russell Knox – GB

This week the Tour is in Turkey at the stunning Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya. Victor Dubuisson defends the title he won last year.

Fantasy Picks for the Turkish Airlines Open:

GB: Richard Bland – The Englishman is in the form of his life with seven top 10s this season to rank 25th in the Race to Dubai – he’s never finished higher than 66th.

Scandinavia: Soren Kjeldsen – Soren hasn’t missed a cut since the US Open and one of the tour’s most solid players. A win here would put him into the top 10 of the Race to Dubai – that should kick him into gear.

Rest of Europe: Bernd Wiesberger – Four top 10s in his last five starts including two runner-ups.

Asia: Anirban Lahiri – The Indian is coming off a T3 and a runner-up finish, he is one to watch this week.