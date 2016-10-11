We round up the Dunhill Links Championship and make our picks for the British Masters

Fantasy Golf Round Up and British Masters Picks

Last week England’s Tyrrell Hatton capped a spectacular year with his maiden European Tour victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Hatton equalled the course record on Saturday at St. Andrews with a 10 under 62. He went on to shoot seven under on Sunday for a 23 under total and win by four from Ross Fisher and Richard Sterne.

What a way to win your first European Tour title at the Home of Golf.

The top scoring players in fantasy golf this week:

Tyrrell Hatton – GB – 607 points

Ross Fisher – GB – 517 points

Joakim Lagergren – Scandinavia – 442 points

Marc Warren – GB – 412 points

Martin Kaymer – Rest of Europe – 382 points

Soren Kjeldsen – Scandinavia – 352 points

Bernd Wiesberger – Rest of Europe – 352 points

Each week the GM Tipster posts his betting tips. He’s picked 14 winners this season and stands at over 850 points up.

Think you can pick better than him? Then prove it! Sign up to our FREE Fantasy Game and join the Take On The GM Tipster mini league.

League Name: Take On The GM Tipster

League password: gmtipster2016

There are great prizes from Puma Cobra Golf to be won each and every week.

It’s a big week on the European Tour with the British Masters hosted by Luke Donald at The Grove in Hertfordshire.

Matt Fitzpatrick looks to defend the title he won at Woburn last year. The man from Sheffield pipped Soren Kjeldsen, Fabrizio Zanotti and Shane Lowry by two to claim victory.

Fantasy Picks for this week:

GB: Ross Fisher

Ireland: Shane Lowry

Scandinavia: Alex Noren

Rest of Europe: Bernd Wiesberger

Asia: Thongchai Jaidee

South Africa: Jaco Van Zyl

Australasia: Danny Lee

South America: Emiliano Grillo