Fantasy Golf Round Up and British Masters Picks
Last week England’s Tyrrell Hatton capped a spectacular year with his maiden European Tour victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Hatton equalled the course record on Saturday at St. Andrews with a 10 under 62. He went on to shoot seven under on Sunday for a 23 under total and win by four from Ross Fisher and Richard Sterne.
What a way to win your first European Tour title at the Home of Golf.
The top scoring players in fantasy golf this week:
Tyrrell Hatton – GB – 607 points
Ross Fisher – GB – 517 points
Joakim Lagergren – Scandinavia – 442 points
Marc Warren – GB – 412 points
Martin Kaymer – Rest of Europe – 382 points
Soren Kjeldsen – Scandinavia – 352 points
Bernd Wiesberger – Rest of Europe – 352 points
Each week the GM Tipster posts his betting tips. He’s picked 14 winners this season and stands at over 850 points up.
Think you can pick better than him? Then prove it! Sign up to our FREE Fantasy Game and join the Take On The GM Tipster mini league.
League Name: Take On The GM Tipster
League password: gmtipster2016
There are great prizes from Puma Cobra Golf to be won each and every week.
It’s a big week on the European Tour with the British Masters hosted by Luke Donald at The Grove in Hertfordshire.
Matt Fitzpatrick looks to defend the title he won at Woburn last year. The man from Sheffield pipped Soren Kjeldsen, Fabrizio Zanotti and Shane Lowry by two to claim victory.
Fantasy Picks for this week:
GB: Ross Fisher
Ireland: Shane Lowry
Scandinavia: Alex Noren
Rest of Europe: Bernd Wiesberger
Asia: Thongchai Jaidee
South Africa: Jaco Van Zyl
Australasia: Danny Lee
South America: Emiliano Grillo