Fantasy Golf stats round-up – week 8

Two Swedish players took maximum points from the Nordea Masters and Memorial Tournament.

The Swedish players on tour ran the Fantasy Golf at the weekend, with the winners of both the Nordea Masters and the Memorial Tournament hailing from Scandinavia.

That Henrik Stenson wasn’t one of them was yet another surprise. David Lingmerth won in Ohio, with Alex Noren winning the big points in his home country, as predicted by our tipster last week.

PGA Tour

Lingmerth’s first PGA Tour victory would have earned you 405 points. Justin Rose’s play-off defeat to the Swede meant he took 345 points, with Francesco Molinari and Jordan Spieth taking 315 each after they tied for third.

European Tour

Noren’s four-shot win over Irish Open hero Soren Kjeldsen earned him his first European Tour victory since winning the same tournament four years ago.

France’s Alexander Levy took 315 points in his tie for third, with Fabrizio Zanotti, Nicolas Colsaerts and Jonas Blixt taking 235 each after they tied for seventh.

Overall

Monty’s Majors set the pace at the top of the leaderboard for the second week running. The team profited from having Rose, Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama in its ranks, with all three finishing no lower than T5 at the Memorial.

Second placed Kiramy is 105 points behind in the overall standings.

Who’s hot and who’s not

Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama and Henrik Stenson were the most popular transfers in the last week, with all three recording finishes in the top 13.

Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia were the most transferred players.

Top players in each category last week

America A-L – Jim Furyk – 275 points

America M-Z – Jordan Spieth – 315 points

Great Britain – Justin Rose – 345 points

Ireland – Peter Lawrie – 5 points

Scandinavia – Alex Noren – 405 points

Rest of Europe – Alexander Levy/Francesco Molinari – 315 points

Asia – Hideki Matsuyama – 275 points

Africa – Darren Fichardt – 115 points

Australasia – Marc Leishman – 275 points

South America – Fabrizio Zanotti – 235 points

Head to the fantasy section of the Golf Monthly website each week to read our fantasy tipster’s column.

