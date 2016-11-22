With the season now done and dusted, we round up the fantasy golf stats for the year. Which player scored highest?

Fantasy Golf Stats: Season Round Up

Well, what a season that was.

Four first time major winners may suggest that the points were spread evenly but there was one player who stood out above the rest.

It was Dustin Johnson. The American captured his first major at the US Open in June before winning his third WGC title at Firestone and then the BMW Championship in September. Three huge wins saw the American rise to second in the Official World Golf Rankings.

DJ picked up 5030 points after playing 18 times this season, with world number one Jason Day in second with almost 1000 points less with 4101.

Rory McIlroy, who won the Irish Open, Deutsche Bank Championship, Tour Championship and FedEx Cup was third with 3835 points.

Fantasy Golf Stats – Highest points scorers per category

USA 1: Dustin Johnson – P18 – 5030 points

USA 2: Patrick Reed – P23 – 3045 points

GB: Tyrrell Hatton – P21 – 3572 points

Ireland: Rory McIlroy – P18 – 3835 points

Scandinavia: Henrik Stenson – P15 – 3449 points

Rest of Europe: Martin Kaymer – P22 – 3005 points

Asia: Hideki Matsuyama – P16 – 2989 points

Africa: Branden Grace – P19 – 3067 points

Australasia: Jason Day – P15 – 4101 points

South America: Emiliano Grillo – P18 – 1885

For the second year running Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Branden Grace, Jason Day and Emiliano Grillo were all the highest points scorers in their category.

Fantasy Golf stats Best teams of the season

Congratulations to ‘FOREVER ENGLAND’ who is the 2016 Golf Monthly Fantasy Golf winner with 44329 points!

They will receive a full Cobra Puma Golf Experience through the bag and a Puma outfit.

1) FOREVER ENGLAND 44329 points

2) waldorf 43673 points

3) naughtyfolkandscooby 42745 points

4) the dora hacker 42461 points

5) Boddington 42368 points

Thanks to everyone for playing!