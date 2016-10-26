We take a look at the highest points scorers in Portugal and find out who to go for in China with our WGC-HSBC Champions picks

Fantasy Golf Report and WGC-HSBC Champions Picks



Padraig Harrington is back to winning ways after sealing the Portugal Masters at Victoria Clube de Golfe in Vilamoura, Portugal.

The Irishman held off defending champion Andy Sullivan to win by one stroke.

Related: Harrington Wins Portugal Masters

Harrington is back into the world’s top 100 after his first win on the European Tour since 2008.

The top fantasy golf scorers for the Portugal Masters

405 points – Padraig Harrington – Ireland

345 points – Andy Sullivan – GB

315 points – Anders Hansen – Rest of Europe

275 points – David Lipsky – USA 1

275 points – Robert Rock – GB

275 points – Paul Lawrie – GB

195 points – Nacho Elvira – Rest of Europe

Looking ahead to this week, it’s a big one in China for the WGC-HSBC Champions event where Russell Knox defends.

Related: Russell Knox Wins WGC-HSBC Champions

Despite no Jason Day or Jordan Spieth, the field is mightily impressive at Sheshan International Golf Club just south-west of Shanghai.

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson headline whilst Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Danny Willett and Hideki Matsuyama make up the rest of the top 10.

Fantasy Picks for the HSBC-Champions

USA 1: Dustin Johnson – The PGA Tour Player of the Year won this tournament in 2013 and is aiming to become the man with the second-most WGCs on four – he would have some catching up to do to get to first with Tiger Woods who has 18.

GB: Paul Casey – The Englishman really is one of the world’s best at the moment, and it’s about time that his great play gets rewarded. He ended the 2016 season, and Playoffs, with finishes of 2nd, 2nd and 4th and then finished 3rd in the season opener.

Ireland: Rory McIlroy – The world number three and FedEx Cup winner plays his first tournament since the Ryder Cup and is armed with two new clubs – a Taylormade M2 Driver and an M2 3 wood.

Scandinavia: Henrik Stenson – Don’t forget to put the Swede into your teams this week. After an excellent Ryder Cup display the Open Champion and Olympic Silver Medallist will hit more fairways and greens than most and will surely earn you some points.

Asia: Hideki Matsuyama – The world number 10 won the Japan Open two weeks ago before coming 2nd at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia last week.