The PGA Tour Season is coming to a close, and it means that four great tournaments with a super strong field can be viewed by the golf viewing public.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs – The Best Time of The Year For Golf

Finally it is the time of the year where we can sit down for every week for a month (Yes I know there is a week break before the Tour Championship) and be guaranteed to watch drama unfold between the best players in the world.

I have been fed up of not seeing the strongest players in the world teeing it up against each other, now that the FedEx Cup Playoffs are here that changes.

Here are the reasons why:

1 The reason the field will be super strong is that the winner of each event get over $1.5 million and of course there is a $10 million bonus for the FedEx Cup winner – that’s enough to get any top player interested… even a partially injured Rory McIlroy.

If we compare the field to some of the events that go alongside the Playoffs, there will only be a handful of the World’s Top 100 players… the Made In Denmark tournament on the European Tour has one of the World’s Top 50 (Thomas Pieters) playing.

2 There is drama at both ends of the field – with players trying to qualify for the following week’s tournament it means that it is not only the leaders who we can concentrate on.