Single length irons: a fad or the future?

Bryson DeChambeau’s single-length iron concept is one of the most drastic and intriguing golf equipment innovation stories in recent times – not only because it is unique, but because it has been proven at the top level and has the potential to improve the consistency of golfers of all abilities.

Cobra launches two single length iron sets

Put simply, DeChambeau’s irons are all 37.5in in length – similar to most golfers’ 7-irons – and they have the same lie angle. The only thing that changes is the loft and the head weights to offset the change in swing speed compared with conventional irons. This concept enables the golfer to swing each iron in exactly the same way.

Presently, irons within a set become progressively longer as the loft reduces, requiring golfers to make subtle changes to their set-up in order to strike the ball consistently. But with irons of the same length, these changes are not necessary. Golfers can stand the same distance from the ball with the same posture and swing the club on the same plane, be it with a 4-iron or a pitching wedge.

On the face of it, this is a concept that should create a more consistent, repeatable golf swing. Because the golfer stands and swings in the same way, it should help produce

a more consistent strike pattern on the clubface by eliminating many of the variables that make golf such a frustrating pastime.

“It left me wondering why all irons aren’t like this”