Golf Needs To Be More Accessible To The Younger Generation

“Golf is a good walk spoiled.”

This is what well-known American writer Samuel Langhorne Clemens, otherwise known as Mark Twain, described the sport as during the 19th Century.

Around 200 years or so later, golf faces a battle amongst the young people to prove that this is indeed not the case and prevent the steady decline that seems to be affecting the sport, which can trace it’s origins all the way back to Scotland in 1457.

So why is golf facing an uphill battle to attract the younger generation to the game I hear you ask?

Well, for a start the cost of equipment is high compared to other sports like football, cycling, tennis etc.

This is not even taking into consideration membership costs to belong to an actual golf club, or green fees, as well as other potentially crucial accessories such as golf balls and the correct attire.

All these expenses may be the reason therefore that students or postgraduates are put off by this pastime as they look to save for other essentials such as paying off University tuition fees, looking for affordable places to live and there are also other living costs to consider too.

The British Universities and College Sport (BUCS) are trying to do their bit for game having introduced a tour of nine qualifying events held across the UK. The players have an added incentive of competing for places at the end of season event known as the BUCS Golf Tour Finals.

In addition, help is being provided by BUCS to Universities such as Kingston, Coventry and Sunderland to help start up and build a University team.

BUCS have been able to develop partnerships with those Universities’ respective counties, Surrey, Warwickshire and Durham, to help provide low cost opportunities within the game.

Other issues to consider are the fact that the golf clubs could do more to help young people who are interested get involved within the game. Perhaps put on student discounts on specific club sets or even create affordable golf club membership deals.

Maybe holding more taster sessions or promotional events specifically targeted at the younger generation could help.

Whilst many clubs do this already, through junior coaching sessions, more of these sessions certainly wouldn’t go amiss, especially those targeted at the 16-25 age range.

Then of course there is an issue of the pace that the game is played at.

Pro golfers such as Rory Mcllroy have called for a faster version of golf in a bid to attract younger players to the sport, particularly at grass roots level.

“Everything’s so instant now and everyone doesn’t have as much time as they used to,” the four-time major winner told BBC Radio 4.

“So you maybe try some way of speeding the game up. The viewership in golf is up but the participation is down. People enjoy watching the game but gone are the days that you could spend five or six hours on a golf course.”

McIlroy has a point.

