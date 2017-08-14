The BBC TV coverage of the USPGA Championship hit a new low after the dreadfully low key attempts to show the action from Quail Hollow

Golf On Terrestrial TV? Yes Please, But Not On The BBC!

Well what great drama at the USPGA Championship over the weekend, with Justin Thomas coming through a host of players to take the victory… what do you mean you didn’t know it was on?

The BBC appeared to be handed the broadcasting rights for the USPGA Championship a month or so ago, and since then it was clear they did very little to prepare for the event. It did coincide with the World Athletics Championships taking place in London, and also the first week of the Premier League. But at least one advertisement would have been good to see.

As for the coverage itself – pathetic

They had nowhere to show the event except behind the red button right up until 11pm most nights. This meant no HD viewing and when it did come on live the commentary team were utterly awful.

That team were clearly locked in a bunker in West London somewhere and knew very little about the field or what had been happening in the season.

So confused did the team get that they couldn’t work out who was playing with who, or simply identify golfers correctly.

It was quite clear that the BBC had no want or need for this event being handed to them, they got huge viewing figures for the final runs of Mo Farah and Usain Bolt, and of course Match Of The Day is the highlights to many a family’s Saturday evening. So it begs the question, why did the take the broadcasting rights in the first place?

This was a great opportunity for another free to air broadcaster to take the rights and look after the final Major of the season properly, unfortunately this just given to the same old group of tired and uninformed broadcasters that were unable to properly illuminate the pictures being beamed across to the audience.