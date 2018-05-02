Tiger Woods has generated a tremendous amount of excitement over the last few weeks and rightly so. If he keeps going like this, Jack Nicklaus' record could be under threat...

Wayne Riley: ‘Tiger Can Still Beat Jack’s Record’

Well, the topic on everyone’s lips is Tiger Woods and whether he’s back. Let me tell you this, folks, the answer is absolutely yes in my book.

How could it not be yes?

It’s been an incredible couple of months. Let’s not forget that in September at the Presidents Cup, he still didn’t know if he’d be able to play professional golf again.

What’s been so impressive is the fact that he’s only played six professional events since then.

A lot of wise and knowledgeable analysts said before the start of the season that an injury-free year, with a sniff of victory in perhaps one tournament, would be considered a genuine success. Well, he’s already finished second and it seems clear that his back isn’t affecting him.

He looks in amazing shape physically, and I’ve watched him up close and personal thrash at balls from deep rough with no signs of pain. I have to say, though, that I don’t like the way he’s going at some shots – he simply doesn’t need to do it and this would be my only note of caution.

In his previous comebacks, you always sensed he wasn’t completely comfortable swinging at full tilt and was always conscious that one bad swing could send him back to the operating table.

Spinal fusion surgery seems to have allayed those fears and he’s swinging so well, not to mention with incredible speed.

I was at Riviera and keeping a close eye on him, and even though he missed the cut there, his swing was sensational. He’s keeping his height so well. He obviously no longer has a coach after he parted ways with Chris Como, but I’ve heard Notah Begay, who went to college with Tiger, is involved in some capacity. Whatever is going on, it’s clearly working.

He’s a 42-year-old man and at the Valspar Championship he recorded the fastest clubhead speed on the PGA Tour this season. His ball speed is also into the 180-miles-per-hour range, which is staggeringly fast.

Many believed his intensive workout schedule helped bring about his physical downfall. It’s interesting to note now that it’s undoubtedly helping him to be one of the longest hitters on tour again.

What’s so encouraging is that he’s showed signs – not necessarily at the same time, but signs nonetheless – that every area of his game is sharp.

At the Valspar Championship, his fairways-hit percentage was impressive after spells of inauspicious driving in his first couple of events this year. His iron play has looked imperious at times and his short game is genuinely world-class once more.