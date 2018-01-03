We look ahead to an exciting year for British golf with the Ryder Cup in Paris on the horizon

Which Brits Will Have The Best Years In 2018?

2018 promises to be an exciting year for British golf with no less than seven players from these shores inside the world’s top-32 at the time of writing.

The Ryder Cup in September, at Le Golf National in Paris, means there is huge motivation for further success this year.

But first to look at who will excel in the 12 months ahead, we must look at those who starred in 2017.

Justin Rose was the standout performer last year, with a 2nd at the Masters followed by back-to-back Rolex Series wins in late October/November to rise up to 6th in the world. He also captured the Indonesian Masters just before Christmas.

Tommy Fleetwood can call himself Europe’s number one after winning the Race to Dubai title in a season that yielded two trophies, a 2nd place in the WGC-Mexico Championship and a 4th place at the US Open.

Tyrrell Hatton, like Justin Rose, also won in back-to-back weeks, Matt Fitzpatrick won his fourth European Tour title, rookie Jordan Smith won his first, and a resurgent Ian Poulter rose 130 spots in the world rankings.

Ross Fisher was runner-up to Tyrrell Hatton in each of his triumphs and Fisher’s season contained eight top-10s including two top-5s in WGCs.

Paul Casey, at 14th in the world, had another super solid year, with a 6th at the Masters and four other top-5s in big PGA Tour events. He has rejoined the European Tour in a bid to qualify for Le Golf National.

He’ll be hoping to regain that killer instinct that’s seen him win 17 times as a pro, albeit he’s still searching for his first trophy since the KLM Open in September 2014.

The second-ranked Brit, Rory McIlroy, has dropped down to 11th after an injury-plagued 2017 that also saw him change equipment manufacturers and get married amongst other things.

All signs point to a great year for the Ulsterman who will be looking to grab his first win since September 2016 as soon as possible.

Which Brit Will Have The Best Year In 2018?

If Justin Rose can continue his form, and there’s a good chance he will, then he can really begin to cement his legacy.

The 2013 US Open champion became the first golfer to win Olympic Gold for 112 years in 2016, and he’ll still be wondering how he didn’t add a Green Jacket to his collection last April.

Rose has the game to win multiple majors, as most of the world’s top 200 or so players do, but more importantly he has the drive, belief and mental game to do so.

I expect another big year for Rose who could push close or beyond his highest position of third in the world.

